Q2 2024 Sonos Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Greg and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Sonos Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 conference. (Operator Instructions) Thank you I would now like to turn the call over to James Baglanis, Head of Investor Relations. James, you have the floor.



James Baglanis - Sonos Inc - Investor Relations



Good afternoon, and welcome to Sonos Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. I'm James Baglanis. And with me today are Sonos CEO,Patrick Spence; CFO, Saori Casey; and Chief Legal and Strategy Officer, Eddie Lazarus. For those who joined the call early. Today's hold music is a sampling from our sweets and Space Station, which is curated in collaboration with API at Sonos. In recognition of Asian Pacific, American Heritage month.



Before I hand it over to Patrick, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future financial performance. These statements reflect our views as of today