Q1 2024 CuriosityStream Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Krista, and I will be your conference operator today. Time. I would like to welcome everyone to the curiosity Stream's First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer session. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Andrew Lata, Director of FP&A and Director of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.



Andrew Lata - CuriosityStream Inc - Director, IR & FP&A



Thank you and welcome to your curiosity Stream's discussion of its first quarter of 2024 financial results. Leading the discussion today are Clint Stein from curiosity streams, Chief Executive Officer. I'm Peter Westlie, curiosity Stream's Chief Financial Officer. Following management's prepared remarks, we will be happy to take your questions. But first, I'll review the safe harbor statement.



During this call, we may make statements related to our business that