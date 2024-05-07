Q1 2024 MeridianLink Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Meridian link First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker today, Gianna Rotellini. Go ahead.



Gianna Rotellini - MeridianLink Inc - Investor Relations



Good afternoon, and welcome to Meridian Link's First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 earnings call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market close today. With me today are Meridian Ling Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Vlok; Chief Financial Officer, Larry Katz; President, go-to-market, Chris Maloof.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that today's conference call will include forward looking statements based on the Company's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially. For a discussion of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that