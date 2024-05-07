On May 7, 2024, Fady Malik, Executive Vice President of Research & Development at Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK, Financial), sold 15,547 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Cytokinetics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for people suffering from debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 113,222 shares of Cytokinetics Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 37 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the sale, shares of Cytokinetics Inc were priced at $65.11, resulting in a market cap of approximately $6.83 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Cytokinetics Inc is estimated at $2.81 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 23.17.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

