On May 7, 2024, Vice President Stansfield Nigel of Interface Inc (TILE, Financial) executed a sale of 19,990 shares of company stock. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 28,754 shares, with no recorded purchases.

Interface Inc, the company involved in this transaction, is a global leader in modular flooring and other commercial flooring products designed for environmental sustainability.

The shares were sold at a price of $16.24 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $324,475.60. This sale occurred when the stock's market cap was approximately $944.35 million.

According to the price-earnings ratio data, Interface Inc is trading at a PE ratio of 16.03, which is slightly above the industry median of 15.57. The company's valuation, as per the GF Value, is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26, indicating a premium compared to its intrinsic value estimate of $12.94.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections provided by analysts.

Reviewing the insider transaction trends for Interface Inc, there have been no insider purchases and two insider sales over the past year, suggesting a cautious approach from the insiders towards acquiring stock at current prices.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are reacting to the company's current valuation and market conditions.

