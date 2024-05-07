On May 7, 2024, Tana Cashion, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Administration, sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy Corp (DVN, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $51.04 each.

Devon Energy Corp, headquartered in Oklahoma City, is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The company has seen a total of 1 insider buy and 2 insider sells over the same period.

The sale occurred at a stock price that gives Devon Energy Corp a market cap of approximately $32.22 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 9.73, below the industry median of 11.15.

According to the GF Value, the fair value of Devon Energy Corp's stock is estimated at $53.02, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation.

