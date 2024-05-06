On May 6, 2024, Leonard Isotoff, Senior Vice President of Matson Inc (MATX, Financial), sold 2,800 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider has sold a total of 4,050 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Matson Inc (MATX, Financial) is a transportation and logistics company providing shipping services primarily in the Pacific. The company operates through its ocean transportation and logistics segments, offering a range of freight transportation services to domestic economies, including Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in the Pacific and Asia.

Shares of Matson Inc were priced at $112.48 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $3.83 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.21, below both the industry median of 14.33 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Matson Inc is calculated at $86.28, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.3. This suggests that the stock is Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 29 insider sells at Matson Inc, reflecting a trend of insider selling.

The valuation metrics and insider transaction trends provide a snapshot of Matson Inc's current financial position and insider confidence.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.