Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Net investment income per share was $0.53, with an annualized yield of 12% on book value, covering the regular dividend by 126%.

Earnings per share were $0.55, driven by improved credit quality across the portfolio.

Net asset value increased to $17.70, reflecting a 0.6% increase from the previous quarter.

Gross originations during Q1 were $403 million, up 31% year over year, indicating strong investment activity.

Credit quality trends showed improvement with 97% of the investment portfolio performing in line or better than expectations.

Negative Points

Despite overall positive trends, the median portfolio company EBITDA decreased due to exits of higher EBITDA companies.

Interest coverage has slightly decreased from around two times to between 1.8 and 1.9 times due to high base rates.

Investments on nonaccrual represent 1.7% and 1.0% of the total portfolio at amortized cost and fair value, respectively, indicating some underperforming assets.

The market environment remains competitive, especially with increased refinancing activity in the upper middle market.

Total investment income slightly decreased to $74.5 million from $74.9 million in the previous quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the Sensory Tower deal, particularly regarding the size and spread?

A: Sensory Tower was a new deal originated in Q1 in the software space. It involved financing the acquisition of a new company, backed by a familiar sponsor. The first lien loan was priced at a spread of 7050 over SOFR, considered a good risk-return in the current market. The deal was lead by us, allowing us to structure it with favorable terms. The large position size is part of a strategy to originate and lead an entire tranche of debt, then syndicate it down to other partners over time, generating income for our investors.

Q: How often do you engage in syndication or sell-down, and why not involve other lenders from the beginning?

A: We frequently generate income through origination fees from both held and syndicated risks. Taking a larger initial position delivers transaction certainty to the sponsor. We have dedicated capital markets professionals ensuring back-end interest, which allows us to be confident in finding buyers for the syndicated portion, benefiting our shareholders.

Q: Could you discuss the outcome of the Direct Travel investment and the role of your restructuring group?

A: Direct Travel, an outsourced travel agency, faced significant challenges during COVID, leading us to take control in 2020. We maintained our first-lien debt position and became the business owner, focusing on a motivated management team and a strategic turnaround. The successful sale process recently was a result of strong recovery, showcasing our restructuring capabilities and our ability to drive positive outcomes for shareholders.

Q: How has the strong origination activity this quarter influenced your outlook for Q2?

A: The turnaround in market activity began post-December, influenced by expectations of rate peaks and potential cuts in 2024. This has led to increased deal volumes and confidence among private equity sponsors, continuing into Q2. Our focus remains on the core middle market, where we see more consistent activity compared to larger markets.

Q: Can you provide insights into the overall portfolio interest coverage and the percentage of the portfolio with interest coverage below one times?

A: About 3% of our portfolio, corresponding to our risk rating threes and fours, has interest coverage below one times. Overall interest coverage has slightly decreased but remains healthy between 1.8 and 1.9 times. We anticipate maintaining these levels, supported by conservative leverage and robust portfolio management.

Q: What led to the decrease in median EBITDA in the portfolio, and how should we interpret this trend?

A: The decrease in median EBITDA is due to the exit of companies where EBITDA had grown significantly since inception, rather than a decline in performance. New loans typically start with lower EBITDA, reflecting our investment strategy in companies that we expect to grow substantially. This is a portfolio composition trend rather than an indicator of underlying negative performance.

