First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Expansions and Operational Insights

Unveiling growth strategies, operational achievements, and financial adjustments amidst market challenges.

Summary
  • System-wide Sales: $289.6 million
  • Total Revenue: $242.4 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $28.6 million
  • New Restaurants Opened: 9 in eight states
  • Franchise Acquisitions: 21 franchise-owned restaurants in Raleigh, NC
  • Same-Restaurant Sales Growth: 0.5%
  • Same-Restaurant Traffic: -4.5%
  • Food and Beverage Costs: 21.8% of sales
  • Labor and Related Expenses: 33.3% of sales
  • Restaurant-Level Operating Profit: $49.9 million, margin of 20.8%
  • General and Administrative Expenses: $27.7 million
  • System-Wide Restaurants: 531 at quarter end
  • Revenue Impact from Acquisitions: $12 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA Impact from Acquisitions: $2 million
  • Full-Year Revenue Growth Outlook: Adjusted to 17%-19%
  • Same-Restaurant Sales Growth Outlook: Flat to up 2%
  • Net New System-Wide Restaurants Outlook: 51 to 57
  • Commodity Inflation Expectation: 2% to 4%
  • Labor Cost Inflation Expectation: 5% to 7%
  • Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $106 million to $112 million
  • Capital Expenditures Plan: $125 million to $135 million
Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • First Watch Restaurant Group Inc reported strong first quarter operating results with total revenues of $242.4 million, a 14.7% increase.
  • The company successfully opened nine new restaurants in eight states and completed the acquisition of 21 franchise-owned restaurants.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $28.6 million, reflecting solid operational execution and strategic acquisitions.
  • First Watch Restaurant Group Inc achieved positive same-restaurant sales and continued market share gains, outperforming the black box casual dining segment.
  • The company is leveraging technology enhancements like KDS and pay at the table systems to improve operational efficiency and gather valuable customer data.

Negative Points

  • First Watch Restaurant Group Inc experienced a negative traffic of 4.5% in same-restaurant sales compared to the previous year.
  • Labor and related expenses increased to 33.3% of sales, reflecting higher costs despite improvements in labor management efficiencies.
  • General and administrative expenses rose by approximately $5 million due to additional headcount, impacting profitability.
  • The company faces a challenging consumer environment with cautious spending and fewer dining out occasions, influencing its performance.
  • Despite positive revenue growth, the adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 11.8% from 13% in the previous year, due to increased operating costs and higher administrative expenses.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you clarify why the same-restaurant sales growth guidance was lowered by 1 point at the midpoint? What are you seeing that's different from what you expected previously?
A: Christopher Tomasso, President, CEO, Director - The adjustment is primarily due to slower than expected performance in the first quarter. Traffic has been lower, and the recovery from this has been slower than anticipated.

Q: Are you considering reinvesting some of the margin into value, given the better than expected EBITDA?
A: Christopher Tomasso, President, CEO, Director - The focus remains on everyday value rather than discounting. The strategy is to focus on profitable growth and enhancing the guest experience, maintaining the brand's long-standing approach against broad discounting.

Q: Can you provide insights on restaurant margins and potential upside in 2024 with easing commodities and labor costs?
A: Christopher Tomasso, President, CEO, Director - Comfortable with the 19% to 20% range for restaurant margins over time. Pricing strategies are guided by staying within this margin range, which helps in managing costs effectively.

Q: How did the Easter shift impact the first quarter and the start of the second quarter?
A: Christopher Tomasso, President, CEO, Director - Specific details on the impact of the Easter shift weren't provided, but dine-in traffic overall was down by approximately 4%.

Q: With the current consumer environment focusing on value, how does First Watch's value proposition compare to peers?
A: Christopher Tomasso, President, CEO, Director - First Watch has significant pricing power but has taken a conservative approach with about 3.5% price increases annually since the pandemic, which is at the lower end compared to competitors. The focus remains on providing incredible relative value and driving traffic.

Q: Given the operational improvements mentioned, such as better ticket times, can you quantify these improvements and their impact on labor costs?
A: Christopher Tomasso, President, CEO, Director; Henry Hope, CFO, Treasurer - Significant improvements in ticket times, around 10% to 20% better during peak hours. Lower employee turnover has also contributed to reduced labor costs, enhancing overall operational efficiency.

