Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Gogo Inc (GOGO, Financial) achieved strong results in Q1 2024, setting a record for free cash flow and open market share repurchases.

The company experienced a rebound in advanced equipment revenue and a record in service revenue, driven by a modest price increase and record advanced upgrades.

Gogo Inc (GOGO) is investing in next-generation products, Gogo Galileo and Gogo 5G, which are expected to accelerate revenue growth starting next year.

The company reported a 6% year-over-year increase in current revenue, with service revenue up 4% and equipment revenue up 13% quarter over quarter.

Gogo Inc (GOGO) achieved its highest Q1 EBITDA ever, driven by strong equipment sales, permanent OpEx savings, and changes in the timing of project-related OpEx.

Negative Points

There was a slight decline in overall units online for the quarter due to an inflation-driven 4% price increase, which led to some customers dropping their service.

The company experienced declines in Gogo classic service revenue as customers migrate to LTE.

Gogo Inc (GOGO) is still waiting for the 5G chip, which has failed bring-up twice and has undergone a minor hardware redesign, leading to a delay in the launch of Gogo 5G.

The FCC's Secure and Trusted Network program funding was cut back to 39% of the original award, impacting the financial support for Gogo's rip and replace program.

There are ongoing legal expenses related to the Smart Sky patent litigation, which are expected to continue in the coming quarters.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide clarification on the permanent OpEx savings mentioned earlier?

A (Jessi Betjemann - Executive VP & CFO): In the quarter, we realized some OpEx savings due to lower network and data center costs, which are real and not just timing issues. Additionally, we had about $3 million in personnel savings this quarter, with continued savings expected throughout the year due to some pressure on expenses into 2025.

Q: What are the expectations for the FCC rip and replace program's impact on equipment revenue this year?

A (Jessi Betjemann - Executive VP & CFO): This year is expected to be heavy with upgrades, which will contribute to our equipment shipments. We've already seen this impact in Q1 and expect it to continue throughout the year.

Q: Could you discuss the potential impact of the recent delay in the 5G rollout?

A (Oakleigh Thorne - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer): The delay in the 5G rollout is still being assessed. We're working with our chipset supplier to get definitive dates. The delay could potentially allow us to accelerate some fabrication steps, and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

Q: How significant is the Galileo project compared to the 5G rollout in terms of market opportunity and strategic importance?

A (Oakleigh Thorne - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer): Galileo is viewed as potentially a bigger opportunity than 5G, especially as it helps us compete with new entrants like StarLink in the market. It's strategically very important and has received a positive response from the market. However, 5G remains crucial for serving cost-conscious customers in North America with a competitive product.

Q: What is the status of the SmartSky litigation and how do you view the recent rulings?

A (Oakleigh Thorne - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer): We were pleased with the judge's rulings at the Markman hearing and it hasn't changed our view of the case's potential outcome. However, we remain cautious about commenting on ongoing litigation.

Q: Can you provide insights into the pricing dynamics and customer reception of StarLink's services compared to Gogo's offerings?

A (Oakleigh Thorne - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer): StarLink's $2,000 per month plan is a bucket plan, which we are familiar with. Based on our projections and typical customer behavior, users on this plan are likely to exceed their data bucket and incur higher costs, which is generally not favored by aircraft owners. We anticipate offering competitive plans that align with customer preferences for predictable billing.

