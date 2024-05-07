Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Natural Resources Partners LP generated $72 million of free cash flow in the first quarter and $312 million over the last 12 months, demonstrating strong cash generation capabilities.

The company has made significant progress in reducing financial obligations, decreasing total remaining obligations by 45% from the previous year.

Natural Resources Partners LP has successfully settled 100% of outstanding warrants and redeemed a substantial portion of debt and preferred equity, enhancing financial stability.

The mineral rights business generated $70 million of free cash flow in the first quarter of 2024, showing robust performance despite volatile metallurgical coal prices.

Natural Resources Partners LP continues to explore innovative opportunities in carbon-neutral initiatives, such as CO2 sequestration and renewable energy projects, positioning the company for future growth in green energy sectors.

Negative Points

The company anticipates a decline in free cash flow from the record levels of 2023 due to falling prices in metallurgical coal and soda ash.

Soda ash prices are under pressure due to increased global capacity, particularly from new projects in China, Turkey, and the United States, which could affect profitability.

Thermal coal prices experienced significant volatility and are expected to remain volatile, influenced by factors like inventory levels and low-priced natural gas.

The soda ash market remains oversupplied, which has led to a decrease in prices and affected the company's first quarter net income negatively compared to previous quarters.

Despite ongoing efforts, there is no significant update on the carbon storage agreements, indicating potential delays or challenges in advancing these initiatives.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Is there any update on anything going on with the existing agreements for the carbon storage? Is there any update on the permitting process or any information you might have on what's going on there?

A: Craig Nunez, President and COO of Natural Resource Partners LP, responded that unfortunately, there are no updates available at the moment.

