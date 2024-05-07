Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR, Financial) reported a strong first quarter with adjusted EBITDA of $95 million and adjusted net income of $0.69 per share.

The company's retail and logistics business units delivered stable earnings contributions, with same-store fuel and merchandise sales growth of 6% and 5%, respectively.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) is progressing well with its renewable fuel initiatives, including the $90 million renewable hydrotreater project which is on time and on budget.

The company has successfully reduced its cost of debt capital and repurchased over $70 million of its stock at attractive prices, demonstrating strong financial management.

Operational execution in the refining segment has been strong, positioning Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) to increase production during the profitable summer driving season.

Negative Points

The company faces risks from global product inventory levels being low, which could impact supply and pricing.

Refined product freight costs remain elevated, potentially affecting cost arbitrage between markets.

The Billings Refinery faced a shutdown for 10 days due to a power issue, although operations have since been restored.

First quarter production costs were elevated by approximately $5 million due to increased electricity costs and pre-turnaround related operational expenses.

The company is pivoting from the larger SAS and green hydrogen project to pursue lower capital return opportunities, indicating a shift in strategic focus.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the impact of clean tanker rates on acquired margins and the outlook for Asian markets?

A: (William Monteleone - CEO) The key factor affecting Singapore margins is the need for barrels to clear arbitrage from Asia to Europe. Inventories are low, and as we approach the summer driving season, there will be strong refining incentives to produce gasoline, which will compete with diesel. Elevated refined product freight rates are expected to persist due to geopolitical disruptions, influencing overall refined product cracks in Northwest Europe and Singapore.

Q: How are you thinking about shareholder returns and the use of cash for share repurchases?

A: (William Monteleone - CEO) Share repurchases are approached opportunistically, based on our liquidity, share price, and outlook. Our capital allocation strategy includes investing in growth, such as C-store development, refinery improvements, renewables, and strategic acquisitions. We maintain excess liquidity to be less reliant on capital markets, enhancing shareholder returns.

Q: What contributed to the impressive same-store retail volumes and merchandise revenue growth?

A: (William Monteleone - CEO) The growth is attributed to both our strategic positioning and efforts in enhancing our non-brand retail offerings. Our focus on in-store sales and a new leadership team in retail are driving these positive trends.

Q: Could you elaborate on the pivot in the Tacoma renewable project and the status of the green hydrogen project?

A: (William Monteleone - CEO) The larger capital and higher risk projects are currently challenging to fund due to the policy and renewables environment. We are focusing on utilizing our logistical assets in Tacoma for lower carbon fuels production and distribution, deferring the green hydrogen project.

Q: How do you see the Asian refining margins and the Hawaii basis trading trending into the summer?

A: (William Monteleone - CEO) Asian refining margins are supported by low inventory levels and the need for products to clear from Asia to Europe. Hawaii's margins are influenced by waterborne dynamics, with freight being a major factor. Elevated refined product freight costs are expected to continue, supporting the Hawaii basis.

Q: Can you provide insights into the upcoming maintenance at the Billings refinery and its impact on operations?

A: (William Monteleone - CEO) The maintenance focuses on the crude unit, reformer, and hydrotreaters, aiming to optimize throughput for the summer. This is part of our strategy to enhance reliability and process safety, which are crucial for maintaining high operational standards and optimizing production rates.

