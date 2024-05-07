Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Q1 fundraising increased by 74%, demonstrating strong growth in capital acquisition.

Adjusted net income and fee-related earnings grew by 39% and 26% respectively, indicating robust financial health.

Fee-related earnings margin exceeded 40% for the second consecutive quarter, showcasing efficient revenue generation from fees.

Significant contributions to fundraising from absolute return strategies, private equity, and credit, highlighting diversified revenue sources.

High re-up rates in private equity and strong pipeline for separate account re-ups, suggesting sustained client trust and potential for future growth.

Negative Points

Despite overall positive performance, carry revenue remained depressed in the first quarter.

Expectation of flat net flows over time with potential negative outflow periods within the year.

Reliance on market conditions for successful execution of a term loan extension and upsize, introducing financial uncertainty.

Projected modest uptick in FRE compensation expense in the second quarter, potentially impacting profit margins.

Challenges in predicting the timing of carry realizations, which adds volatility to expected revenue streams.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Michael, can you elaborate on the expansion of your origination capabilities and the opportunities you see ahead?

A: Michael Sacks, CEO of GCM Grosvenor, highlighted the firm's strong origination capabilities, particularly in equity co-investments and debt origination across infrastructure, private equity, and real estate. He emphasized the potential for significant growth in providing unique credit investment opportunities to investors.

Q: John, can you provide some perspective on the $4 billion pipeline for re-ups and how quickly these tend to fund through AUM and fee-paying AUM?

A: Jonathan Levin, President of GCM Grosvenor, noted that the $4 billion pipeline, combined with Q1 fundraising, suggests a more productive environment for capital formation compared to the previous year. He explained that this pipeline includes various investment activities and is indicative of a robust fundraising environment.

Q: Michael, how is fundraising evolving in private markets, and are there changes in investor preferences regarding fund structures?

A: Michael Sacks explained that the current trends are more reflective of past quarters rather than new shifts. He mentioned the ongoing industry shift towards structures where fees are based on invested capital rather than committed capital, which has been stable since 2020.

Q: Can you give us an update on the insurance build-out announced earlier?

A: Michael Sacks reported progress in the insurance sector, noting strong fundraising and a robust pipeline. He emphasized tailoring investment solutions to unlock this market, viewing it as a promising channel for growth.

Q: What is the outlook for ARS, given the recent positive net flows, and how do you see this impacting future revenues?

A: Michael Sacks acknowledged the positive net flows in ARS but maintained a cautious outlook for stable fees. He mentioned that while the pipeline and interest levels are up, it's too early to predict significant changes. However, he is optimistic about revenue growth through compounding.

Q: Regarding the $4 billion pipeline for separate account re-ups, can you elaborate on the confidence level and the nature of these projections?

A: Jonathan Levin clarified that the $4 billion pipeline pertains solely to separate account re-ups and does not include new client acquisitions or specialized fund fundraising. He highlighted the close, collaborative relationships with institutional investors that provide high visibility and confidence in the re-up calendar, with re-up rates remaining strong at over 90%.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.