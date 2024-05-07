Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS, Financial) launched its first co-branded medicine, WAINUA, in the U.S., marking a significant milestone in its commercial strategy.

The company reported positive Phase III results for olezarsen in FCS, showing substantial reductions in triglycerides and attacks of acute pancreatitis, positioning it as a potential standard of care.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) has completed enrollment for two of the three Phase III studies for SHTG, indicating progress towards potential new treatments in its pipeline.

The company's financial position remains strong with $2.2 billion in cash and investments, supporting its ongoing projects and future commercial launches.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) has a robust pipeline with multiple medicines in development, including advancements in neurology and other therapeutic areas, promising continued growth and innovation.

Negative Points

The company faces significant regulatory hurdles, with key approval decisions pending in Europe and Canada which could impact the commercial success of WAINUA.

Despite positive trial results, the commercial success of new launches like olezarsen and donidalorsen will depend heavily on market acceptance and the competitive landscape.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) is heavily reliant on the success of its partnerships, such as with AstraZeneca, for the commercialization of its products.

The company anticipates an increase in SG&A expenses due to investments ahead of the olezarsen and donidalorsen launches, which could impact short-term profitability.

While Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) has a strong cash position, it faces the challenge of managing increased operational and R&D expenses to support its extensive pipeline.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Firstly, on donidalorsen and olezarsen. Between the expanded access, the OLE and Switch, how many FCS and HAE patients do you currently have on therapy who could be low-hanging fruits for the early commercial adoption?

A: Brett P. Monia, CEO of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, noted that for olezarsen, about 60 patients from the Phase III study continued into the open-label extension. The expanded access program for olezarsen in FCS is just starting. For donidalorsen, the majority of patients who completed the trial chose to continue in the open-label extension. The expanded access program for donidalorsen began recently.

Q: Are there any Part D dynamics we should be monitoring with respect to WAINUA launch versus Amvuttra?

A: Brett P. Monia explained that the launch is progressing well with expected payer coverage. He highlighted that the experience with polyneuropathy has made the criteria for use well understood by most payers. AstraZeneca is efficiently navigating the Part D landscape, and Ionis' patient services are effectively supporting patients through the reimbursement process.

Q: On olezarsen, when will you know the exact review timeline for FCS? And talk more about the commercial launch preparations for olezarsen for FCS.

A: Brett P. Monia mentioned that they expect to hear from the FDA about the acceptance of the NDA, PDUFA date, and whether they receive priority review approximately 60 days after submission. Kyle Jenne, EVP & Chief Global Product Strategy Officer, discussed leveraging existing commercial capabilities from the WAINUA launch for olezarsen. Jonathan Birchall added that the commercial build for FCS will be scaled appropriately for the rare disease population.

Q: Describe the latest thinking on the data you'll be including in the NDA for donidalorsen and how you're thinking about positioning the drug from a competitive standpoint?

A: Brett P. Monia stated that the NDA for donidalorsen will include data for both 4-week and 8-week dosing options, along with open-label extension data for safety. They plan to include instructions based on the Switch study data on how physicians can transition patients to donidalorsen from other prophylactics.

Q: On the path to sustained positive cash flow, over what time horizon do you see the company being able to achieve that?

A: Elizabeth L. Hougen, CFO, explained that Ionis anticipates a few years of continued investment to bring drugs through development and launch. The company's substantial existing revenue base, combined with future product revenues and royalties, will drive towards achieving positive cash flow. The gap to cover to reach this goal is modest and achievable due to the existing revenue base.

Q: For ION541, your ataxin-2 asset for ALS, what should we watch for in those Phase 2 results?

A: Brett P. Monia mentioned looking forward to the Phase II study results for ataxin-2 in nongenetic ALS around midyear. Eugene Schneider, EVP & Chief Clinical Development Officer, emphasized that the study is primarily assessing safety and will also look at surrogates of ALS progression like neurofilament light chain and ALS functional rating scale among other measures.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.