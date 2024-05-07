Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

OPKO Health Inc (OPK, Financial) announced a significant asset sale to LabCorp, expected to streamline operations and enhance profitability in the diagnostics segment.

The company's long-acting growth hormone therapy is gaining traction globally, with Pfizer expanding its launch in over 40 markets, indicating strong commercial progress.

OPKO Health Inc (OPK) has several promising pharmaceutical programs set to enter clinical trials, including a multi-specific oncology antibody and a vaccine licensed to Merck.

The company has secured non-dilutive funding through collaborations, including a $59 million grant from Barda for COVID-19 related research, supporting financial stability.

OPKO Health Inc (OPK) is making strides in precision oncology with its GenPath performance and expanded testing platforms, showing over 12% growth in volume.

Negative Points

Despite efforts to streamline operations, OPKO Health Inc (OPK) reported a decrease in revenue in the pharmaceuticals segment, with significant drops in IP transfer revenue.

The company experienced a net loss of $81.8 million in Q1 2024, compared to a net loss of $18.3 million in the same period the previous year, indicating increased financial pressure.

There are ongoing challenges with the FTC review process for the LabCorp transaction, which could delay expected financial improvements.

Revenue from the diagnostics segment also saw a decline, with a reported revenue of $126.9 million in Q1 2024 compared to $132.4 million in Q1 2023.

OPKO Health Inc (OPK) faces uncertainties in the global pharmaceutical market, including potential impacts from foreign exchange rates and changes in manufacturing costs affecting profit shares.

Q & A Highlights

Q: With the remaining Bio-Reference services business, can you provide more clarity into timing for getting to breakeven and profitability?

A: (Adam Logal, CFO) The timing for reaching breakeven is tied to the LabCorp transaction. We are actively working to reduce our fixed cost base and realign our business, aiming for a run-rate cash flow breakeven by mid-year, subject to FTC review timelines.

Q: Can you provide any perspective on the revised guidance for InGeneron and the change in gross profit?

A: (Adam Logal, CFO) The revision in guidance is due to accounting adjustments from Pfizer revaluing inventory, which affects our gross profit share. This change does not reflect the underlying strength of the program but rather the timing of realizing the benefits from improved gross margins.

Q: Are there specific catalysts this year for Medex clinical assets that we should focus on?

A: (Elias Zerhouni, President) We are excited about the trispecific antibody for solid tumors entering the clinic this quarter. We anticipate initial safety data by the end of this year, with efficacy data expected next year.

Q: How will the partnership costs for additional studies on InGeneron be managed?

A: (Adam Logal, CFO) For additional indications, costs will be split 50/50 with Pfizer. We are not expecting any additional studies beyond the pediatric basket.

Q: What should we anticipate from Barda reimbursement for the full year 24?

A: (Adam Logal, CFO) We expect Barda reimbursement to ramp up, reflecting in increased R&D expenses due to CMC activities. The revenue line shows $2.2 million from Barda, with slightly lower corresponding expenses.

Q: Can you clarify the cash and debt positions and expectations for the LabCorp transaction closure?

A: (Adam Logal, CFO) We have $75.6 million in cash and significant debt. The closure of the LabCorp transaction, expected by year-end, is contingent on FTC approval. Once cleared, we will proceed quickly with the transaction.

