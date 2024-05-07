Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Inuvo Inc (INUV, Financial) reported a strong 44% year-over-year quarterly growth with $17 million in revenue.

The company saw improvements in adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow year over year.

Inuvo Inc (INUV) is advancing in product development, particularly with the self-service version of their AI, enhancing client engagement and operational efficiency.

The company has expanded its client base, adding three new brands in the quarter and experiencing an acceleration in requests for proposal demand.

Inuvo Inc (INUV) has successfully increased its gross profit margin to 87.7% in the first quarter of 2024 from 73.1% in the previous year, indicating more efficient operations and cost management.

Negative Points

Despite revenue growth, Inuvo Inc (INUV) reported a net loss of $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.

The company is still not EBITDA positive, although losses have decreased, indicating ongoing challenges in reaching profitability.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $17 million, an increase from $12.1 million in the same period last year, driven by higher marketing costs.

Inuvo Inc (INUV) faces challenges from the dependency of the advertising industry on third-party cookies, which are being phased out, requiring adaptation to new technologies.

The company's reliance on a few large platform clients for the majority of its revenue could pose risks if these relationships are altered or if client needs change significantly.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How much of the revenue growth can be attributed to new logo revenue versus increased wallet share from existing customers?

A: Richard Howe, CEO of Inuvo, indicated that the majority of revenue is recurring, with new brands signed in the quarter contributing to growth. He estimated that 10% to 20% of revenue could be attributed to new clients.

Q: Can you provide the customer count today versus last year? Which marketing avenues are driving more success?

A: Richard Howe mentioned that specific client counts were not provided, but highlighted the effectiveness of their marketing strategies, including the use of their AI portal for lead generation, industry conferences, and increased media coverage due to the impending end of third-party cookies.

Q: What are existing customers communicating about their future plans in a world without cookies?

A: Richard Howe discussed that the size of Inuvo as a company and a general lack of understanding in the marketplace about tracking technologies affects client decisions. He noted that some clients might be complacent due to misinformation from other vendors.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the self-cert availability of the IntentKey and its adoption on various platforms?

A: Richard Howe explained that any major Demand-Side Platform (DSP) can access their AI, and they have integrated with all the significant ones. He noted that adoption is still in the early stages, with a focus on signing beta clients and building a dedicated sales team.

Q: How is Google’s phasing out of third-party cookies affecting consumer decision-making and your business?

A: Richard Howe remarked that Google's actions might confuse and complicate decision-making for potential clients, with some underestimating the impact of the changes due to a lack of understanding.

Q: What is the expected impact of the upcoming election on Inuvo's business?

A: Richard Howe clarified that the election would have virtually no impact on Inuvo’s business, as the company has strategically chosen not to focus on election-related advertising, preferring to explore other opportunities.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.