Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Growth and Robust Financial Performance

Discover how Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) kicked off 2024 with strong financial results and strategic expansions, setting a positive tone for the year ahead.

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Cash and Investments: $311 million as of March 31, 2024.
  • Additional Cash from Operations: Expected $60 million for the remainder of the year.
  • Revolving Credit Facility Capacity: $75 million.
  • Royalty Revenue CAGR: Over 20% projected.
  • Adjusted EPS CAGR: Exceeding 25%.
  • Q1 Royalty Revenue: Grew 8% year-over-year to $19 million.
  • Adjusted EPS for Q1: $3.84, including $2.64 from Viking stock sale; core adjusted EPS was $1.20.
  • 2024 Financial Guidance: Royalty revenue between $90 to $95 million; Captisol sales between $25 to $27 million; contract revenue between $15 to $20 million; total revenue guidance of $130 million to $142 million; core adjusted EPS between $4.25 to $4.75.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND, Financial) reported a strong start to 2024 with significant financial and strategic achievements.
  • The company has a robust balance sheet with $311 million in cash and investments as of March 31, 2024, and expects to generate an additional $60 million in cash from operations in the remainder of the year.
  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) has successfully expanded its portfolio, adding more than 10 assets since mid-2023 through technology licensing and investment activities.
  • The company announced the creation of Pelephone Therapeutics and the appointment of Scott Pleasure as CYO, aiming to make Zelle sued me commercially available by the end of the year.
  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) has a strong pipeline with several key catalysts upcoming, including potential FDA approvals and the launch of new therapeutic programs.

Negative Points

  • Despite the strong financial position, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) faces intense competition in the biopharmaceutical sector, which could impact its market share and revenue growth.
  • The company's reliance on the success of its partnered programs and royalty revenue streams introduces a degree of uncertainty and dependency on external partners.
  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) is exposed to regulatory risks, as any delays or failures in obtaining approvals from health authorities can adversely affect its business operations and financial results.
  • The complex nature of biopharmaceutical research and development involves high operational costs and risks of failure in clinical trials, which could lead to significant financial losses.
  • While Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) has a diversified portfolio, the performance and revenue potential of newly added assets remain uncertain and could take time to realize significant benefits.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you walk us through the process of how you engaged with Agennix for the partnership and what excites you most about the six different programs? Also, what will be the deciding factor in the follow-on $25 million investment?
A: We've been in discussions with Agennix for several months, reaching out due to their position in biopharma with multiple royalty assets. The process involved direct engagement and recognizing the potential of their clinical-stage assets. The excitement lies in the broad basket of partnered programs, which include multiple products and mechanisms. The decision for the additional investment will depend on future clinical events and data.

Q: Regarding the Pelephone opportunity, are you still in discussions with potential partners, or are you planning to run it independently for now?
A: We are exploring all options to optimize the asset's value, including strategic discussions and the potential spin-out pathway. The aim is to maintain flexibility and maximize shareholder value, similar to our previous approaches with Viking Therapeutics and Primrose Bio.

Q: With the Agennix deal announced, considering the low-single digit royalties on the Bop-Vial combo and its regulatory status, how much should we factor this into the $230 million royalty revenue goal for 2028?
A: These deals won't contribute to 2024 revenues, and specific contributions in outer years haven't been disclosed yet. Future updates will provide more granularity on how these deals fit into our long-term financial projections.

Q: Can you update us on the outlook for Kyprolis, especially with its patent expiring in 2027?
A: Kyprolis sales are in line with expectations, and we anticipate generic competition beginning in late 2027. This aligns with Amgen's projections and our internal models.

Q: What is the market opportunity for Phil Sperry in the U.S. and Europe, and how does this align with your financial projections?
A: The U.S. market opportunity could be around $3 billion if all applicable patients are treated. In Europe, the patient population is similar, but specific applicability figures haven't been provided. Research consensus estimates suggest potential sales in the $500 to $750 million range, which we have incorporated into our five-year projections.

Q: Regarding the Captisol platform, how do you view the current mix of commercial versus research use, and what are the trends in licensing interest?
A: The Captisol business remains strong, with consistent licensing interest. The mix of commercial and clinical use has been stable, with growth in commercial use driven by partners like Kyprolis. Clinical use varies based on the timing of Phase three trials.

