Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

Cryoport Inc (CYRX, Financial) maintains its full-year revenue guidance of $242 million to $252 million, indicating confidence in future performance despite current challenges.

The company reported a 9% growth in both commercial therapies and BioStorage services revenue, highlighting strong areas that could drive future growth.

Cryoport Inc (CYRX) supported a total of 675 global clinical trials as of March 31, 2024, representing a substantial long-term revenue growth opportunity as more therapies advance through clinical trials.

Despite a slowdown, Cryoport Inc (CYRX) is seeing positive signs and potential improvements in the cryogenic systems market, particularly with new client engagements in the biopharma sector.

Cryoport Inc (CYRX) is implementing several initiatives aimed at driving positive adjusted EBITDA and cash flow, including improved alignment of global organization production and workforce, leveraging lower-cost shared services, and refining planned initiatives.

Negative Points

Cryoport Inc (CYRX) experienced disappointing quarterly results across the board, particularly in life science products, due to a difficult global environment.

The company noted a continued slowdown in capital equipment investment, impacting the demand for NVE biological solutions cryogenic systems, especially severe in China.

Cryoport Inc (CYRX) reported softer than anticipated revenue growth in Life Science Services, increasing only 3% year over year.

The global macroeconomic challenges and their impact on financial results are significant, prompting the company to implement cost-cutting measures.

Cryoport Inc (CYRX) faces increased competition in the logistics sector, particularly from traditional logistics companies like UPS expanding into the healthcare vertical.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide more color on the current status of NVE this quarter, particularly regarding customer needs for expanding freezer capacity and the outlook for order books in the second half of 2024?

A: (Jerrell Shelton - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer) - NVE tracks its orders and communicates regularly with distributors and direct customers. There has been a pullback in funding from governments and institutions, but it appears to be easing. We anticipate orders from large pharma and mid-sized bio repositories in the second half of the year, along with some government spending. However, the demand in China continues to be weak, and we do not expect improvement there for the remainder of this year and possibly into the next.

Q: With traditional logistics companies like UPS expanding into healthcare, is there potential for collaboration, or do they pose a competitive threat to Cryoport?

A: (Jerrell Shelton - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer) - UPS has become more of a competitor recently. However, we still use them as an integrator for many of our services, and they also use our equipment sets regularly. So while there is competition, there are also areas of collaboration.

Q: Can you discuss the expected impact of cost-saving initiatives on operating expenses in the second half of the year?

A: (Jerrell Shelton - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer) - We are pushing out some CapEx spending that is not critical to our near-term initiatives, which should reduce our cash burn. We are also optimizing our use of shared services and streamlining resources, which we expect to positively impact our operating expenses in the second half of the year.

Q: How is the integration of Bluebird Express going, and what is the expected revenue contribution from this acquisition?

A: (Jerrell Shelton - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer) - The integration of Bluebird Express with CryoPDP is going very well. Bluebird Express is familiar with the U.S. market and is positively impacting the development of CryoPDP. We are opening three new logistics centers in the U.S. to support this expansion.

Q: What is the status of the initiatives to begin manufacturing locally in China, and when can we expect this new capacity to come online?

A: (Jerrell Shelton - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer) - The initiative to start manufacturing locally in China is progressing, but it is not a priority at this moment. We expect to see "Made in China" products coming out of our Chinese factory by mid-next year.

Q: Given the challenges in the first quarter, what are the levers that give you confidence in meeting your full-year revenue guidance?

A: (Jerrell Shelton - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer) - Our confidence is based on the trends we see from our cell and gene therapy clients and the industry at large. We expect a strong second half ramp-up based on new therapy approvals and increased biotech funding. We also anticipate new revenue from products and services launched throughout the year.

