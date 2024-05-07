Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN, Financial) reported a year-over-year increase in Annual Contract Value (ACV) to $936 million, reflecting a growth of 9.5%.

The company generated $137 million in free cash flow during Q3, indicating strong cash generation capabilities.

Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) successfully closed a significant delayed renewal agreement, which contributed positively to the quarter's financial results.

The Digital Grid Management (DGM) suite continued to show strong demand, with several term license wins in Q3, highlighting growth and expansion in this segment.

Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) is making strategic investments in sales and product development, including the launch of new products like the Aspen Workflow and updates to the Aspen Unified platform.

Negative Points

Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) experienced lower-than-expected ACV growth in Q3 due to slow budget deployments by customers and a maturing sales organization.

The company observed a cautious spending environment among customers, leading to extended closing timelines and some missed opportunities in Q3.

Subsurface Science and Engineering (SSE) suite had a softer quarter with significant contract renewals pushing out of the quarter, resulting in muted growth.

Asset Performance Management (APM) suite performed below expectations with several deals moving out of the quarter, impacting the expected growth.

Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) has lowered its ACV growth outlook for fiscal year 2024 to at least 9.9% and updated the free cash flow guidance to at least $340 million due to softer net new ACV in Q3.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What specifically changed in the Heritage business from last quarter, especially regarding the downturn? At what point in the quarter did you start to feel it?

A: Antonio J. Pietri - President, CEO & Director, Aspen Technology, Inc.: The downturn became apparent in the second week of March, particularly in the last two weeks of the quarter, which is typically when most business closes. The downturn was broad-based across all regions and most product suites, except DGM, due to its different dynamics.

Q: Regarding the Q4 guidance, what is baked in from a conservatism standpoint? Are there any deals that didn't close this quarter but are expected to close next quarter?

A: Antonio J. Pietri - President, CEO & Director, Aspen Technology, Inc.: The Q4 guidance is based on specific conversations with customers about specific deals across all regions, confirming not only that budgets are in place but also the intent to spend. The guidance reflects these conversations and a detailed analysis of the sales pipeline.

Q: Could you provide more color around DGM's pipeline and your confidence in those deals closing this fiscal year?

A: Antonio J. Pietri - President, CEO & Director, Aspen Technology, Inc.: DGM is expected to grow by about 40% for the year. The pipeline includes both long and short sales cycle deals. The expansion into Europe and plans for Asia Pacific and the Middle East are progressing, with a focus on aligning new sales teams with AspenTech’s standards.

Q: How are you addressing the sales-related issues noted in the latter part of the year?

A: Antonio J. Pietri - President, CEO & Director, Aspen Technology, Inc.: The company is deploying experienced personnel to assist with deals expected to close in Q4, accelerating onboarding and training for new sales staff, and ensuring alignment within the team to improve execution and productivity.

Q: What are the incremental takeaways from the OPTIMIZE conference regarding the pipeline strength and customer engagement?

A: Antonio J. Pietri - President, CEO & Director, Aspen Technology, Inc.: The conference reinforced the alignment of AspenTech’s strategy with customer needs, particularly in digital grid management and AI capabilities. Customer feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with strong interest in expanding existing relationships and exploring new applications.

Q: What steps are being taken to address underperformance in the APM segment?

A: Antonio J. Pietri - President, CEO & Director, Aspen Technology, Inc.: The company is refining its strategy to focus on customer segments where the value proposition of APM is clear and attrition is minimal. This targeted approach is expected to enhance the quality of business and reduce attrition rates.

