Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Performant Financial Corp (PFMT, Financial) reported double-digit year-over-year revenue growth and double-digit implementations in Q1 2024, reflecting strong execution of its growth strategy.

The company completed 10 new implementations within existing clients in Q1, expected to generate between $5 million and $6 million of revenue annually, demonstrating strong client relationships and service value.

Performant Financial Corp (PFMT) has expanded into cost avoidance solutions within the eligibility business, successfully launching new offerings to the commercial market.

The acquisition of RecordsOne technology enhances Performant's audit workflow process with advanced AI, improving accuracy and efficiency in claims management.

Performant Financial Corp (PFMT) has a robust pipeline of sales and implementations, maintaining a positive outlook for continued growth and market expansion throughout 2024.

Negative Points

The customer care/outsourced services business saw a decline in revenue, aligning with expectations but highlighting challenges in this segment.

Performant Financial Corp (PFMT) experienced a temporary impact from a healthcare outage, affecting certain product volumes and requiring adjustments in resource deployment.

The company's adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2024 was negative $1.2 million, although it was an improvement from the previous year.

Increased operating expenses in Q1 2024, driven by scaling record implementations and investments in sales and marketing, contributed to financial pressures.

The New York State Medicaid recovery audit contract award was overturned due to a technicality, although the state has decided to reissue the RFPs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the significance of all 10 of your implementations this quarter being with existing clients, particularly in terms of speed to revenues and reduced incremental spend?

A: (Rohit Ramchandani, CFO) - Implementations with existing clients generally require less incremental spend due to reduced initial IT integration work. While the process is somewhat faster than with new clients, it's not significantly so due to various quality checks and client ramp times that still need to be managed.

Q: Could you provide an update on the middle market opportunities, especially in light of your partnership with Priority Health?

A: (Simeon Kohl, CEO) - The partnership with Priority Health has been very successful and is aiding in sales initiatives. This relationship and the success stories are helping to attract similar expansive opportunities with other payers, highlighting the bespoke needs of mid-market plans that Performant can address.

Q: Can you elaborate on the new cost avoidance offerings and the types of impacts you expect from them?

A: (Simeon Kohl, CEO) - The new cost avoidance offerings are part of the eligibility side, where Performant uses its data assets to proactively identify other coverage for members, allowing clients to coordinate payments upfront. This shift from a postpay to a prepay model speeds up revenue realization and diversifies the product offerings.

Q: What impact has the RecordsOne acquisition had, particularly concerning the integration of its technology into Performant's operations?

A: (Simeon Kohl, CEO) - The integration of RecordsOne's technology, which includes advanced AI and natural language processing, is expected to significantly enhance claim selection accuracy and efficiency. This technology aligns with Performant's objectives to reduce human capital costs in certain workflow components while maintaining high-quality standards.

Q: Could you discuss the current dynamics and future expectations for the government side of the eligibility segment?

A: (Rohit Ramchandani, CFO) - The government eligibility segment has reached a steady state with the current contract, which began in Q1 of 2023. While there are opportunities for volume expansion, the growth rate has been hindered by the steady state of available opportunities under the new contract terms.

Q: What are the anticipated benefits and strategic importance of the existing customer expansions versus acquiring new commercial payers?

A: (Simeon Kohl, CEO) - Expanding within existing clients is a testament to the value of Performant's services and helps in faster implementation and revenue realization compared to acquiring new clients. The company continues to see a healthy pipeline of new logos and expects them to contribute to future growth.

