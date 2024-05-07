Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA, Financial) shipped a record number of sensors in Q1, including deliveries to Daimler Trucks, marking a significant milestone in real-world operations.

The company has successfully advanced to the finalist stage in a Request for Quotation (RFQ) with a global top 10 passenger OEM, demonstrating progress and recognition in the automotive industry.

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) established a new Automotive Center of Excellence in Germany, enhancing its ability to collaborate and accelerate projects with European automotive partners.

The company maintains a strong financial position with $314.3 million in total liquidity, supporting ongoing operations and future growth initiatives.

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) is seeing increasing interest in its FMCW LiDAR technology, which is being adopted for new capabilities in automation at highway speeds, indicating growing market acceptance.

Negative Points

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) reported a non-GAAP operating loss of $32.1 million in Q1, indicating ongoing challenges in reaching profitability.

The company's revenue for Q1 was relatively low at $2.1 million, reflecting the early stage of product commercialization and market penetration.

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) faces intense competition in the LiDAR technology market, which could impact its ability to secure additional contracts and expand its customer base.

The reliance on a few major customers, like Daimler Trucks, poses risks if these key relationships do not evolve as planned or if expected milestones are not met.

Regulatory and technological changes pose potential challenges, requiring continuous innovation and adaptation to meet new industry standards and customer expectations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Is Aeva experiencing any halo effects after the Daimler Truck win to show other customers that you are ready for start production wins?

A: (Soroush Dardashti - CEO, Director) Yes, the Daimler Truck win has significantly de-risked OEM decisions as they move to next-generation platforms, showing a growing interest in FMCW technology. This win has led to increased interest from both commercial and passenger vehicle sectors, and Aeva is now a finalist in an RFQ with a top 10 passenger OEM.

Q: Can you discuss the compute efficiency and power consumption benefits your technology offers to customers?

A: (Soroush Dardashti - CEO, Director) Aeva's technology allows for reduced compute needs and power consumption due to its ability to directly measure velocity of dynamic objects. This efficiency enables OEMs to potentially lower costs and reduce reliance on other sensor modalities, which is crucial for mass-market adoption.

Q: Have you seen increased interest from other trucking OEMs following the Daimler Truck partnership?

A: (Soroush Dardashti - CEO, Director) Yes, following the Daimler Truck win, there has been increased interest from other commercial vehicle programs. This initial win has set a foundation, encouraging other OEMs to consider Aeva's technology for both high ADAS and automated highway applications.

Q: Could you provide some insights into the process and milestones for both trucking and passenger car OEMs in terms of RFQs and SOPs?

A: (Soroush Dardashti - CEO, Director) The automotive qualification process is stringent, involving multiple steps like RFI, RFQ, and final nominations. Key milestones include transitioning from RFI to RFQ, manufacturing quality audits, and down-selection phases. Aeva has successfully navigated these steps with Daimler Truck and is applying similar processes with other top OEMs.

Q: Can you discuss the potential to expand your partnership with Daimler Truck beyond North America and into other markets or regions?

A: (Soroush Dardashti - CEO, Director) Aeva is focused on delivering the first program launch with Daimler Truck by 2026 but sees potential opportunities to expand this partnership into other markets and applications. The technology developed for highway autonomy at high speeds has broader applications, including in passenger vehicles.

Q: What steps in the RFQ process with Daimler Truck gave you the most confidence, and how does this compare to your current pipeline?

A: (Soroush Dardashti - CEO, Director) Key confidence-boosting steps in the RFQ process include passing manufacturing quality audits and becoming a finalist. Aeva has replicated this success with a top 10 passenger OEM, advancing through the RFQ phase, manufacturing audits, and reaching finalist status, indicating strong progress and potential for future wins.

