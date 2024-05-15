Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.74 per share, payable on 2024-05-23, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-09. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC Do?

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC operates as the second-largest bottling partner in the Coca-Cola system by volume, trailing only behind Coca-Cola Femsa. It primarily serves developed Europe, which accounts for 80% of its 2023 revenue and EBIT, and Australasia, making up the remaining 20%. In 2023, CCEP announced its planned acquisition of Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines from TCCC. The company sold approximately 3.3 billion unit cases of beverages in 2023, representing about 9% of the global Coke system volume. TCCC holds a 19% equity stake in CCEP, while Olive Partners owns 36%, and the remaining 45% is publicly traded.

A Glimpse at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC's Dividend History

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has upheld a reliable dividend payment record since 1987, with dividends currently distributed bi-annually. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.73% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.82%, indicating anticipated increases in dividend payments over the next year. Over the past three years, the annual dividend growth rate was an impressive 29.40%. Based on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC stock as of today is approximately 2.73%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To evaluate the sustainability of the dividend, it's crucial to consider the company's payout ratio. As of 2023-12-31, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC's dividend payout ratio stands at 0.50, suggesting a balanced approach to distributing earnings and retaining funds for future growth. The company's profitability rank is 8 out of 10, indicating strong earnings potential relative to its peers. This is supported by a decade of positive net income, further solidifying its robust profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests a promising growth trajectory. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate highlight a strong revenue model, with an average annual increase of 19.70%. This growth rate outperforms approximately 78.43% of global competitors. Furthermore, the 3-year EPS growth rate and 5-year EBITDA growth rate reinforce the company's capability to sustain dividends, outperforming 71.43% and 67.65% of global competitors, respectively.

Conclusion

Considering Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, balanced payout ratio, and strong profitability and growth metrics, the company presents a compelling case for dividend investors. The upcoming dividend payment, along with the historical performance, suggests that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC remains a sustainable choice for those seeking reliable income streams. For further exploration of high-dividend yield opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener.

