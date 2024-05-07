May 07, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the INWIT first quarter 2024 results presentation. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Fabio Feeney, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead sir.



Fabio Ruffini - Infrastructure Wireless Italiane SPA - Head of IR



Thank you. Good evening, everyone. Thanks for joining us. With me today is Diego Galli is the general manager and Emilia Trudu, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, please allow me to draw your attention to the Safe Harbor Statement on page 2, the usual following a brief presentation of the results, we will open the floor to Q&A.



Over to you Diego.



Diego Galli - Infrastructure Wireless Italiane SPA - General Manager



That you, Fabio and good evening, everyone. First quarter results, display an overall improvement in industrial and financial indicators, confirming the company's execution track record,