On May 7, 2024, Director Gerard Holthaus sold 1,492 shares of FTI Consulting Inc (FCN, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a series of insider activities noted over the past year, characterized by 20 insider sells and only 1 insider buy.

FTI Consulting Inc is a global business advisory firm that provides multidisciplinary solutions including corporate finance and restructuring, economic consulting, forensic and litigation consulting, technology, and strategic communications.

On the date of the sale, shares of FTI Consulting Inc were priced at $221.14. The company holds a market cap of approximately $7.84 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 25.54, which is above the industry median of 17.93.

The GF Value of FTI Consulting Inc is $209.59, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The insider transaction trends and the valuation metrics provide a broader context for the insider's recent stock sale. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

