Q3 2024 Bowlero Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Bowlero's Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Bobby Lavan, Bowlero's Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Robert Lavan - Bowlero Corp - Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer



Good morning to everyone on the call. This is Bobby Lavan, Bowlero's Chief Financial Officer. Welcome to our conference call to discuss Bowlero's third quarter 2024 earnings. This morning, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. A copy of the press release is available in the Investor Relations section of our website. Joining me on the call today are Thomas Shannon, our Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive; and Lev Ekster, our President.



I'd like to remind you that during today's conference call we may make certain forward-looking statements about the company's performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, one should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking