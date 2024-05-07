On May 7, 2024, Shai Shahar, the CFO and SVP of Global Finance at FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial), executed a sale of 11,922 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

FormFactor Inc, based in Livermore, California, is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. The company's innovative products and services enable customers to achieve faster time-to-market and improved profitability.

The shares were sold at a price of $55.09 each, resulting in a total transaction amount of approximately $656,537.58. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 72,900 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

The market cap of FormFactor Inc stands at $4.35 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio is 42.53, which is above both the industry median of 31.51 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for FormFactor Inc is $33.28 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.66.

Insider transaction history for FormFactor Inc indicates a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 11 insider sales and no insider buys recorded.

Investors and stakeholders may consider monitoring insider transactions as part of their analysis of the company's stock performance and valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.