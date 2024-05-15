William Presley, Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and President of Signal and Power Solutions at Aptiv PLC (APTV, Financial), sold 7,560 shares of the company on May 7, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing.

Aptiv PLC is a global technology company that develops safer, greener, and more connected solutions, which enable the future of mobility. The company's products are used in vehicle and mobile system architectures.

The shares were sold at a price of $83.28, valuing the transaction at approximately $629,596.80. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company stands at 0 shares.

Over the past year, William Presley has sold a total of 7,560 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Aptiv PLC shows a total of 4 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same timeframe.

Currently, Aptiv PLC has a market cap of approximately $22.64 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 7.84, which is lower than the industry median of 16.925 and also below the company’s historical median.

With a current price of $83.28 and a GF Value of $121.33, Aptiv PLC is considered significantly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider activities as an indicator of confidence levels in the company's prospects or for other strategic reasons.

