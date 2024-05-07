On May 7, 2024, Keith L Jr Belknap, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, sold 29,215 shares of Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $28.68 per share.

Beazer Homes USA Inc, a company involved in the construction and sale of homes in the United States, operates through its subsidiaries to design, sell, and build single-family and multi-family homes. The company focuses on providing value to its customers through energy-efficient technologies, flexible floor plans, and an interactive home buying process.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 29,215 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction marks the only insider sell in the past year for Beazer Homes USA Inc.

The shares of Beazer Homes USA Inc were trading at $28.68 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $906.668 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 5.55, which is lower than both the industry median and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Beazer Homes USA Inc is $17.68 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.62.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

