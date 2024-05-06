On May 6, 2024, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of World Kinect Corp (WKC, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $24.07 per share.

World Kinect Corp is engaged in providing energy management solutions and sustainability services worldwide. The company helps organizations manage energy procurement, supply, and consumption more efficiently and sustainably.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,936 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the company, where there have been 2 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the last year.

As of the date of the transaction, World Kinect Corp had a market cap of approximately $1.47 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 26.45, which is above both the industry median of 11.17 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of the stock was calculated at $25.19, indicating that the stock was Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96 at the time of the insider's sale.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may provide investors with insights into the current valuation and future expectations for World Kinect Corp.

