On May 7, 2024, Stephen Sautel, Director at Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT, Financial), executed a sale of 35,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant properties that are leased to middle-market companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses.

Following this transaction, the insider has a total of 0 shares remaining in the company. Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 35,000 shares and has not purchased any shares.

The company's insider transaction history over the past year shows no insider buys and 10 insider sells. This pattern of transactions provides a glimpse into insider sentiment at the company.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc were priced at $27.18 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $4.74 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 21.96, which is above the industry median of 16.81. This valuation metric suggests a premium compared to the industry average.

According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

