Q1 2024 Aura Minerals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to first-quarter 2024 earnings call. This conference is being recorded and a replay will be available at the company's website, auraminerals.com/invisiodores. (Operator Instructions) (spoken in Portugese)



Before proceeding, we would like to clarify that any statements that may be made during this conference call regarding the company's business prospects, operational and financial projections and goals are the beliefs and assumptions of Aura's Executive Board and the current information available to the company.



These statements may involve risks and uncertainties as they relate to future events and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. Investors should be aware of events related to the macroeconomic scenario, the industry, and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the respective forward-looking statements.



Present at this conference, we have Rodrigo Barbosa, President and CEO; and Kleber Cardoso, CFO. Now I will turn the conference over to Rodrigo Barbosa. You may