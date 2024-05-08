May 08, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Quarter 2024 Ingredion Incorporated Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Noah Weiss, Vice President of Investor Relations.
Noah Weiss - Ingredion Incorporated - VP of IR
Good morning, and welcome to Ingredion's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. I'm Noah Weiss, Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me on today's call are Jim Zallie, our President and CEO; and Jim Gray, our Executive Vice President and CFO. The press release we issued today as well as the presentation we will reference where our first quarter results can be found on our website, ingredion.com, in the Investors section.
As a reminder, our comments within this presentation may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and include expectations and assumptions regarding the company's future operations and financial performance. Actual results could
Q1 2024 Ingredion Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 08, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
