May 08, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, greetings, and welcome to the Postal Realty Trust First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the prepared remarks. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Jordan Cooper, Senior Vice President of FP&A capital markets. Please go ahead, sir.
Jordan Cooperstein - Postal Realty Trust Inc - Vice President, FP&A Capital Markets
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Postal Realty Trust First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On the call today, we have Andrew Sodexo, Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Garber, President, Robert Klein, Chief Financial Officer, and Matt Brandywine, Chief Accounting Officer. Please note the Company may use forward-looking statements on this conference call, which are statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward looking. These forward-looking statements are covered by the Safe Harbor provisions for forward
Q1 2024 Postal Realty Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 08, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...