Q3 2024 Kennametal Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Michael Pici - Kennametal Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review Kennametal's Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 results this morning, we issued our earnings press release and posted our presentation slides on our website. We will be referring to that slide deck throughout today's call. I am Michael Pizzi, Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me on the call today are Christopher Rossi, President and Chief Executive Officer; Pat Watson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Sanjay Chowbey, Vice President and President of metal cutting and Franklin Cardenas, Vice President and President of Infrastructure. After Kris impact prepared remarks, we will open the line for