May 08, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Lou Anne Nabhan - Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, Dee, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Yesterday after the stock market closed, we filed with the SEC our Form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, and we issued our first quarter 2024 earnings release. Copies of both documents are