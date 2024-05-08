Q1 2024 Manitowoc Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Abby, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Manitowoc First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. And I would now like to turn the call over to Ion Warner, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.



Ion M. Warner - The Manitowoc Company, Inc. - VP of Marketing & IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Manitowoc conference call to review the company's first quarter 2024 financial performance and business updates, as outlined in last evening's press release. Participating on the call today are Aaron Ravenscroft, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Regan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Today's webcast includes a slide presentation, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website under Events & Presentations. We will reserve time for questions and answers after our prepared remarks. I would like to request that you limit your