Q1 2024 Flotek Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Mike Critelli - Flotek Industries Inc - Director of Finance



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your participation in Flotek's First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Ryan as our Chief Executive Officer and Bond Clement, Chief Financial Officer. First we will provide prepared remarks concerning our business operations and financial results for the first quarter of 2024 as well as guidance for the full year 2024 following that we will open up the call for any questions you have.



Flotek's