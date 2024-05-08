May 08, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Adriana Wagner - Engie Brasil Energia S.A. - IR Analyst



[Interpreted] Good morning, everybody. We are beginning the results of video conference for the first quarter 'â¬Ë24 for Engie Energy. I am Adriana Wagner, the IR Manager for the company, and I would like to make some announcements. (Operator Instructions) Please remember that this event is being recorded. The presentation is available at our site ng.com.br/ir. We have the presentation, the results release and the income statement, everything that has been filed at the [VM]. You will find details of our financial operations, the ESG advances in the presentation of new projects, among other relevant information.



Before proceeding, please recall that the forward-looking statements made during this conference referring to the company's business prospects should be dealt with as forecast that depend on the macroeconomic situation of the country, of the electrical sector, besides other factors. They are, therefore, subject to change. Journalists who wish to pose questions can do so through e-mail, sending them to the press release group from the