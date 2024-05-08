Q1 2024 Starwood Property Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Zachary H. Tanenbaum - Starwood Property Trust, Inc. - MD & Head of Investor Strategy



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Starwood Property Trust Earnings Call. This morning, the company released its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted its earnings supplement to its website. These documents are available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.



Before the call begins, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made in the course of this call are not based on historical information and may constitute forward-looking statements.