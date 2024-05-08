Q1 2024 NiSource Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Christopher Turnure -



Good morning, and welcome to the NiSource First Quarter 2024 Investor Call. Joining me today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Lloyd Yates; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Shawn Anderson; Executive Vice President of Strategy and Risk and Chief Commercial Officer, Michael Luhrs; and Executive Vice President and Group President, NiSource Utilities, Melody Birmingham.



The purpose of this presentation is to review NiSource's financial performance for the first quarter of 2024 as well as provide an update on our operations and growth drivers. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open the call to your questions. Slides for today's call are available in the Investor Relations section of our website.



We would like to remind you that some of the statements