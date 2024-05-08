Q1 2024 Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Wednesday, May 8, 2024, discussing the recent Q1 2024 results press release.



Brian Schmidt - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning and thank you, [Lester]. Welcome, everyone, to the call to discuss our outstanding first quarter operating financial results. I'm just going to be joined today by Steve Buytels CFO; and Scott Schmick, Vice President Operations.



The first quarter of '24 was highly successful for Tamarack. It was our first full quarter of operating with the transformed asset base with over 90% of our production coming from our core Clearwater and Charlie Lake assets. During the quarter, production averaged 62,022 BOE per day in line