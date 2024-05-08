Q2 2024 Central Garden & Pet Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining central second quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. With me on the call today are Beth Springer, Interim Chief Executive Officer; Niko Lahanas, Chief Financial Officer; J.D. Walker, President, Garden Consumer Products; and John Hanson, President, Pet Consumer Products. In a moment, Pat will highlight our key messages, and Niko will provide more details about our results. J.D. and John will join us after the prepared remarks for Q&A.



Comments made during this call