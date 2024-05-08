May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Greystone HOUSING impact investor's conference call. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your moderator today, Mr. Jesse Correa, CFO, for opening remarks. Thank you, sir. You may begin.



Jesse Coury - Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you. I would like to welcome everyone to the Greystone housing impact investors LP, NYSE ticker symbol GHI. first quarter of 2024 earnings conference call. During the presentation, all participate participants will be in a listen only mode. After management presents an overview of Q1 2024. You will be invited to participate in a question and answer session.



As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. During this conference call, comments made regarding GHI, which are not historical facts. Our forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual future events or results to differ materially from these statements. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor