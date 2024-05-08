Q1 2024 Noodles & Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to today's Noodles & Company first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce Noodles & Company's Chief Financial Officer, Mike Hynes.
Michael Hynes - Noodles & Co - Chief Financial Officer
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our first-quarter 2024 earnings call. Here with me this afternoon is Drew Madsen, our Chief Executive Officer. I'd like to start by going over a few regulatory matters.
During our remarks, we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Any such items should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements are only projections and actual events or results could differ materially from those projections due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those referred to in this afternoon's news release and the cautionary statement
