Q1 2024 Noodles & Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Michael Hynes - Noodles & Co - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our first-quarter 2024 earnings call. Here with me this afternoon is Drew Madsen, our Chief Executive Officer.



