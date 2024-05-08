Q1 2024 Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Topgolf Callaway Brands First Quarter of 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that today's event is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) And with that, I would like to now turn the call over to Katina Metzidakis, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.



Katina Metzidakis - Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Topgolf Callaway Brands first quarter earnings conference call. I'm Katina Metzidakis, the company's Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Joining me as speakers on today's call are Chip Brewer, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Lynch, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer.



Earlier today, the company issued a press release announcing its first quarter financial results. We've also published an updated presentation. Our earnings presentation as well as the earnings press release are both available on the company's