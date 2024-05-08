May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Green Thumb Industries first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions)
Please also note today's event is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Shannon Weaver, Communications for Green Thumb. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Shannon Weaver - Green Thumb Industries Inc - Communications
Thank you, Jamie. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Green Thumb's first-quarter 2024 earnings call. I'm here today with Founder and CEO, Ben Kovler; President Anthony Georgiadis, and Chief Financial Officer, Matt Faulkner.
Today's discussions and responses to questions may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements.
These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the earnings press release issued today, along with the reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and Canadian securities regulators, including our most
Q1 2024 Green Thumb Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
