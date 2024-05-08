Q1 2024 SuRo Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to SuRo Capital's first quarter 2020 for earning. You know, my name is Melissa, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this conference is being recorded and for the duration of the call, your lines will be in a listen only mode. However, you will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentation can be done by pressing star one on your telephone keypad to register your query. If you require assistance at any point, please press star zero and you'll be connected to an operator, I'll now turn the call over to Adam Bates. Please go ahead.



Adam Bates - SuRo Capital Corp - Investments



Thank you very much for joining us on today's call. I am joined today by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SuRo Capital, Mark Klein, and Chief Financial Officer, Alison green. Please note that a slide presentation corresponding to today's permit prepared remarks by management is available on our website at w. w. w. dot SuRo cap.com under Investor Relations Events and Presentations. Today's call is being recorded and