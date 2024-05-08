Q1 2024 Outset Medical Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Outset Medical Q1 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded, and I would like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Jim Mazzola, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jim Mazzola - Outset Medical Inc - VP, Investor Relations



Okay. Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2024 earnings call here with me today are Leslie Trigg, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and the BLM ED, Chief Financial Officer. We issued a news release after the close of market today, which can be found on the investor pages of outset, medical.com. This call is being recorded and will be archived on the investor section of our website. It is our intent that all forward-looking statements made during today's call will be protected under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



These statements relate to expectations or predictions of future events are based on our current estimates and