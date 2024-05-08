Q1 2024 Vasta Platform Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Desarino and will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Vasta Platform first-quarter 2024 financial results.



Before we begin, I would like to read a forward-looking statement. During today's presentation, our executives will make forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.



Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements related to our business and financial performance expectations for future periods. Our expectations regarding our strategic product initiatives and their related benefits and our expectations regarding the market. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management.