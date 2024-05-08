Q1 2024 ACV Auctions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the ACV Auctions 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Tim Fox. Thank you. You may begin.



Tim Fox - ACV Auctions Inc - VP, Investor Relations



Good afternoon and thank you for joining ACV's conference call to discuss our first quarter of 2024 financial results. With me on the call today are George Chamoun, Chief Executive Officer; and Bill Zerella, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, please note that today's comments include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future financial guidance. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and involve factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such date. A discussion of the risks and uncertainties related to our business can be found in our SEC filings and in today's press release, both of which can be found on our Investor Relations website.



During this